Edmunds: Many car buyers make wrong turn on financing

This photo provided by Honda shows the 2017 Honda Civic sedan, for which the average monthly purchase payment was $388 in the first half of 2017, according to Edmunds research. For shoppers who leased the car, the average payment was $266, or 31.5 percent less. Many Americans buy cars, perhaps out of habit, but the trade-in patterns and financial impacts suggest they might be better off leasing.

Courtesy of American Honda Motor Co. Inc. via AP)