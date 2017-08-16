In this Monday, June 27, 2016, photo, customers walk with their purchases from a Target store, in Methuen, Mass. Target Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
In this Monday, June 27, 2016, photo, customers walk with their purchases from a Target store, in Methuen, Mass. Target Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Elise Amendola AP Photo
In this Monday, June 27, 2016, photo, customers walk with their purchases from a Target store, in Methuen, Mass. Target Corp. reports earnings, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Elise Amendola AP Photo

Business

Target tops Street 2Q forecasts

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 3:47 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Target is reporting second-quarter profit of $672 million, or $1.22 per share.

The adjusted earnings, removing one-time costs and benefits, was $1.23 per share, which was 3 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Minneapolis retailer posted revenue of $16.43 billion in the period, also topping Wall Street expectations of $16.28 billion.

Target Corp. gave broad per-share earnings guidance for the current quarter of between 75 and 95 cents. Full-year earnings, it said, are expected to be in the range of $4.34 to $4.54 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video