Fiat Chrysler joins BMW-Intel autonomous car partnership

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 1:05 AM

DETROIT

Fiat Chrysler is teaming up with BMW and Intel to develop an autonomous-driving system.

The companies say the system will be used by automakers worldwide to run self-driving vehicles. It will be flexible so automakers can keep their unique brand identities.

The move is the latest in a series of acquisitions and partnerships announced by auto and technology companies as they race to deploy self-driving vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler also has a partnership to provide vehicles and install technology developed by Waymo, Google's autonomous car unit. A Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman says the partnership will continue.

Computer chip maker Intel recently acquired Israel's Mobileye, a leader in software that integrates autonomous car sensors. BMW, Intel and Mobileye announced an autonomous vehicle partnership in 2016.

Financial details of the FCA-Intel-BMW deal weren't disclosed.

