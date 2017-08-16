FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, a plane of the Air Berlin company flying above the town of Wustermark, Germany. Struggling German carrier Air Berlin says it's filing for bankruptcy after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said it would make no more financing available. The Economy Ministry and Transport Ministry said Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 in a statement that the airline would get a loan of 150 million euros
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, a plane of the Air Berlin company flying above the town of Wustermark, Germany. Struggling German carrier Air Berlin says it's filing for bankruptcy after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said it would make no more financing available. The Economy Ministry and Transport Ministry said Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 in a statement that the airline would get a loan of 150 million euros $177 million) so that it can continue flights for the time being.
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, a plane of the Air Berlin company flying above the town of Wustermark, Germany. Struggling German carrier Air Berlin says it's filing for bankruptcy after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said it would make no more financing available. The Economy Ministry and Transport Ministry said Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 in a statement that the airline would get a loan of 150 million euros $177 million) so that it can continue flights for the time being.

Business

Ryanair files complaint with EU after Air Berlin bankruptcy

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 1:05 AM

BERLIN

Irish budget airline Ryanair has filed a complaint with European Union competition authorities after Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection and then got a 150 million euro ($177 million) government loan to stay afloat.

Ryanair said late Tuesday there's "an obvious conspiracy" between the German government, Lufthansa and Air Berlin. The loan will help Air Berlin to keep flights running for the next three months, while it is negotiating a possible deal with No. 1 German airline Lufthansa and another unnamed carrier.

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday after its main shareholder, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, said it would make no more financing available following years of unsuccessful turnaround attempts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video