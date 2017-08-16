FILE - This is a June 15, 2016 file photo of of traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal Ireland. Britain said Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017 that there must be no border posts between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic after Brexit.
UK: There must be no border posts with Ireland after Brexit

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:12 AM

LONDON

The British government has said repeatedly that it will end the free movement of people from the European Union when the U.K. leaves the bloc in 2019.

On Wednesday it acknowledged that, in practice, it won't.

Britain says there must be no border posts between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic after Brexit, and it is committed to maintaining the border-free Common Travel Area covering the U.K. and Ireland. That means free movement across the border for British, Irish and EU citizens.

After Britain leaves the bloc, EU nationals will be able to move without checks from Ireland to Northern Ireland, and onto other parts of the U.K.

Northern Ireland is a thorny issue in Brexit talks, because the open border has helped build economic prosperity underpinning the peace process.

