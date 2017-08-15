Business

Company announces warehouse to be built in Kentucky

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 11:52 PM

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky.

A manufacturer is expanding its operation in Kentucky, adding 20 jobs.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office said in a statement that Murakami Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. will build a more than $2.7 million warehouse on its campus in Campbellsville.

The company makes rear- and side-view mirrors and related systems for the auto industry. It employs 256 people in its Campbellsville plant.

The statement said the expected 20 hires will fulfill a total of 50 full-time jobs the company announced in a separate expansion project in 2014. The new construction is expected to start in September and be completed in March.

