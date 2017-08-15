Business

Wingtip of Delta Air Lines plane clips another plane

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 11:36 PM

NEW YORK

Officials say the wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane clipped an American Airlines plane at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, it happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2w0gwIz ) the wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane made contact with an American Airlines plane that was stationary at the time.

Officials say the American Airlines Boeing 757 was waiting for clearance to depart for Dublin, Ireland. No passengers or crew members were injured.

Both flights were delayed.

