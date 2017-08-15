Rep. Dennis Bonnen, a Republican from Angleton, speaks during SB1, the property tax debate on August 12, 2017.
Rep. Dennis Bonnen, a Republican from Angleton, speaks during SB1, the property tax debate on August 12, 2017. Marjorie Kamys Cotera The Texas Tribune
Rep. Dennis Bonnen, a Republican from Angleton, speaks during SB1, the property tax debate on August 12, 2017. Marjorie Kamys Cotera The Texas Tribune

Business

Texas House adjourns, leaving tax bill's fate uncertain

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 5:19 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas House has abruptly adjourned for good with one day still remaining in the special session — forcing the state Senate to accept its version of a contentious property tax bill or risk seeing nothing passed on the issue.

Rep. Dennis Bonnen said Tuesday night that there wasn't enough time to reconcile different versions of property tax measures before the session was scheduled to end at midnight Wednesday. His chamber then adjourned without plans to return.

At issue is a measure requiring local governments to hold elections to increase property taxes by at least 6 percent, letting voters possibly "rollback" such increases.

The Senate wants elections on property tax increases of at least 4 percent.

If no bill passes, Gov. Greg Abbott could call a second special session.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:42

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto
Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock

View More Video