Rising stock prices result in record assets for New Mexico

More money is expected to flow into New Mexico's coffers thanks to positive investment returns stemming from a bullish stock market and recovery in the oil and natural gas sector.
The State Investment Council says New Mexico's two sovereign wealth funds showed substantial growth during the last fiscal year, with the Land Grant Permanent Fund nearly doubling its annual target with a nearly 13 percent return.
Gov. Susana Martinez says that's welcome news for the state, which has struggled in recent years with declining revenues.
Officials say combined distribution from the Land Grant and Severance Tax funds will deliver a record $899.6 million to beneficiaries and the state's general fund this fiscal year.
Investments that fund pension benefits for the state's public education employees also posted returns of 12 percent.
