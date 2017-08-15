UK inflation lower than expected, easing rate hike prospects

FILE - A Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 file photo of Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, addressing the media during a press conference to deliver the quarterly inflation report in London. Consumer price inflation in Britain unexpectedly held steady in July at an annual rate of 2.6 percent, official figures showed Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in a development that may ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates at a time when the economy has slowed amid uncertainty over the country's exit from the European Union. Frank Augstein, Pool, File AP Photo