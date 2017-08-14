Asian stocks rise after Koreas, US make diplomatic overtures

FILE - This Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are rallying early Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, as investors breathe a sigh of relief following the tensions between the U.S. and North Korea a week earlier. Technology companies and banks are making some of the largest gains as all 11 Standard & Poor’s 500 industrial groups move higher. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo