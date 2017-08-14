Business

Grain lower, livestock mostly higher

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 7:20 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 7.20 cents at $4.32 a bushel; Sept corn was down 4 cents at $3.5660 a bushel; Sept oats lost 6.20 cents at $2.5760 a bushel while August soybeans was down 10.20 cents to $9.2520 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .28 cent higher at $1.10 a pound; August feeder cattle gained .28 cent at $1.4205 a pound; August lean hogs was .05 cent lower at $.8460 a pound.

