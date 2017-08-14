Heroes without capes: Portugal's firefighters work for free

In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 10 2017, Hugo Simoes talks on the radio while coordinating a group of volunteer firefighters from Lisbon helping fight a forest fire near the village of Aldeia do Monte outside Abrantes, central Portugal. Almost all of the 2,000 Portuguese firefighters at a weeklong wildfire that killed more than 60 people this summer had something in common apart from the acute danger they faced: they were doing it for no pay and with equipment bought with public donations. More than 90 percent of Portugal's around 30,000 firefighters are volunteers. Armando Franca AP Photo