Monsoon flooding kills at least 160 across South Asia

Villagers wade through a flooded area in Murkata village east of Gauhati, India, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. In the northeastern Indian state of Assam, the floodwaters have damaged bridges, downed power lines and washed away thousands of homes. Officials said at least 2.5 million people had been affected, including some 200,000 now staying in 440 relief camps. Anupam Nath AP Photo