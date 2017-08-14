Business

Fire damages commercial recycling plant for second time

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 1:23 AM

ELIOT, Maine

Firefighters in Maine are investigating a blaze that damaged a recycling plant.

Authorities say the fire at the Aggregate Recycling Corp. in Eliot started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Eliot Fire Department Chief Jay Muzeroll says more than a dozen fire companies helped to put the fire out.

Crews contained the blaze at the commercial recycling plant by 9:30 p.m. Muzeroll says crews will remain on the scene to ensure the fire doesn't start again.

No injuries were reported.

The facility, which recycles paper and construction trash, was previously damaged by a large fire in May 2016.

