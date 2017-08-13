The Latest: In Colombia, Pence strikes balance on Venezuela

Anti-government demonstrators holds a poster that reads in Spanish "The jails won't shut the truth" and the image of opposition leader arrested Antonio Ledezma during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Opposition members called a demonstration to protest the seating of a special assembly to rewrite the constitution. Observers will be closely watching the turnout as the arrest of several mayors and the opposition's decision to compete in regional elections despite concerns the election for the constitutional assembly was marred by fraud. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo