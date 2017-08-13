Business

New law allowing TV testimony could face legal challenge

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press

August 13, 2017 5:04 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Victims and witnesses in criminal domestic violence cases in New Jersey can now testify by closed-circuit television under a new law enacted by Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

But experts and lawmakers say the measure could face legal challenges.

The legislation passed the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate without any opposition and puts New Jersey in a class with at least one other state to allow television testimony from witnesses of any age. Delaware enacted a similar law in 2015.

New York is also currently considering similar legislation. Other states allow such testimony for minors.

Experts predict the law could face a legal challenge because of the constitutional right of defendants to confront their accusers.

But the law's backers say the law allows for public viewing and cross examination.

