Law scholars urge Trump to keep program for young immigrants

Immigration rights activist Celia Yamasaki, of San Antonio, Texas, urges Republican lawmakers in Florida to firmly oppose President Donald Trump's proposals to increase funding for immigration enforcement as deadlines for budget decisions near in Congress, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Doral, Fla. Advocates from Texas, New Mexico and Washington D.C. expressed anger on Tuesday at Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for backing a spending bill that gives $1.6 million for Trump's controversial border wall. Other bills would add immigration agents and judges. Alan Diaz AP Photo