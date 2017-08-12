Geologists study massive Florida sinkhole

FILE - This Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 file photo shows a large sinkhole in the Lake Padgett Estates community in Land O' Lakes, Fla. Florida officials say more homes could possibly be condemned due to a massive sinkhole that has already made seven homes unlivable, including two that were consumed entirely by the collapsing hole. The sinkhole opened July 14. It now stretched about 260 feet at its widest point. Luis Santana Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)