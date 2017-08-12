ASU unveils high-tech dorm in Tempe for engineering students

Arizona State University has unveiled a new high-tech, seven-story dormitory on its Tempe campus for engineering students.
The Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2vNhcAZ) reports that the Fulton Schools Residential Community at Tooker House will be home to 1,600 undergraduate engineering students.
The students will live in private or shared rooms with adjoining bathrooms, quartz stone counter tops, microwaves and mini refrigerators.
Among the biggest conversation pieces are the two "makerspace" classrooms equipped with 3D printers and laser cutters, and the Bluetooth-equipped laundry room that notifies students when cycles are done.
The cost for a full academic year in a shared room is $8,175 per student and $8,575 for a private room.
