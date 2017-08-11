Former California Assemblyman Tim Donnelly, who ran for governor in 2014, speaks at a meeting of the California Tea Party in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The three-day meeting began Friday as supporters expressed their support for President Donald Trump and pushed back against Democratic state policies such as a recently approved gas tax to fund road repairs.
Business

California Tea Party plots resistance in Democratic state

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 5:38 PM

FRESNO, Calif.

The California Tea Party is gathering this weekend at an event organizers call "the real resistance" in reliably Democratic California.

The three-day meeting began Friday in Fresno as supporters expressed their support for President Donald Trump and pushed back against Democratic state policies such as a recently approved gas tax to fund road repairs.

Former state Assemblyman Tim Donnelly, who ran for governor in 2014, is among the speakers.

Other events include panels on "financing the fight," how to "disrupt media," and "gorilla grassroots activism."

Attendee Stasyi Barth of Lake Elsinore says the Tea Party gets a bad rap because most people don't know what it's about.

She says the group wants to "bring the government back to the people and bring individual liberty back."

