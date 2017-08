Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa at 1150 Ninth Street, Suite A, in Modesto, Calif., has plenty to offer for men and women who want to be pampered and look good at the same time. Erin Sonia Bugarin, who owns the business with her husband, Sergio Funes, talks about what they have to offer. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)