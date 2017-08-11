University aims to educate 50,000 refugees worldwide by 2022

This June 7, 2017 photo provided by Alex Buisse shows refugee student Sadiki, one of the first graduates from a Southern New Hampshire University and Kepler higher education program at Kiziba Refugee Camp, in Kigali, Rwanda. As part of his education, Sadiki held an internship with SafeMotos, a tech start-up company in Kigali, which developed a mobile app that connects passengers to moto-taxi drivers who are equipped with smartphones that send data on how they drive. Alex Buisse via AP)