Navajo Nation still reviewing vendors for Amber Alert system

A Navajo Nation official says the tribe is still in the process of buying software for an Amber Alert system for the reservation months after a purchase was underway in the wake of controversy following the killing of a girl.
Public Safety Division Director Jesse Delmar told the Gallup Independent (http://bit.ly/2wPwMIS ) Wednesday that the tribe is considering different software vendors that they will interview.
He says the process has taken seven months because the Navajo Department of Emergency Management did not have sufficient funds to buy the software. Delmar says they now have money in place with the Navajo Nation Council recently acquired $250,000 from the Division of Public Safety.
Officials expect the system to serve as an "all hazard alert system" that would send out warnings during situations such as chemical spills.
