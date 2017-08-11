Business

Legal group to hold Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate forum

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:18 AM

MADISON, Wis.

A legal group is set to hold the first forum for 2018 state Supreme Court candidates.

The American Constitution Society for Law and Policy is scheduled to hold the event at the Foley and Lardner law firm in Madison on Friday afternoon.

Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet and Madison attorney Tim Burns all have announced bids to replace Justice Michael Gableman in April's elections. Gableman isn't seeking re-election.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Screnock leans conservative. He was part of legal teams that defended GOP state senators targeted for recall in 2011 over their support for Gov. Scott Walker's public union restrictions. He also defended Republican-drawn redistricting maps. Burns and Dallet have pitched themselves as more moderate or liberal candidates.

