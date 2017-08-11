New website aims to help Louisiana foster parents, children

Louisiana's first lady has launched a website to connect foster parents with assistance from businesses, church groups, nonprofits and others willing to provide a support network.
First lady Donna Edwards says www.LouisianaFosters.la.gov is aimed at better taking care of the abused and neglected children who end up in Louisiana's supervision.
The website, created with a $25,000 grant from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, offers ideas for ways to help foster parents. It also provides information for people interested in becoming foster parents.
Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters says the support could include sponsoring a foster child's dance lessons, helping with childcare or offering low-cost office space to a foster family assistance organization.
More than 7,800 children were in Louisiana's foster care system during the last budget year.
