Road repairs, reseeding underway after fire on Mount Graham

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 2:08 AM

SAFFORD, Ariz.

Road repairs and reseeding are underway on Mount Graham in southeastern Arizona in the aftermath of a lightning-caused wildfire that burned 75.6 square miles (196 sq. kilometers) earlier this summer.

Coronado National Forest officials say the reseeding uses an airplane capable of carrying and broadcasting 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of seeding materials. Meanwhile, road stabilization work is continuing along the highway up Mount Graham and other access roads.

Forest Officials say most of the fire area remains closed to the public and that visitors should be aware that continued monsoon storms have created flash flooding in drainages leading away from the fire area.

