London subway fire: 4 treated for smoke inhalation

In this photo provided by Joe Bunting, commuters cover their mouths as smoke fills the carriage of a Bakerloo line train, near Oxford Circus in London, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. One of the busiest stations on London's subway system was evacuated Friday morning after a train carriage filled with smoke. London Fire Brigade said crews were investigating "smoke issuing at platform level" at Oxford Circus station. Joe Bunting via AP)