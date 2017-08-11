Poll: Most say time to end effort to repeal Obama health law

FILE- In this Aug. 1, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., holds his first news conference since the Republican health care bill collapsed last week due to opposition within the GOP ranks, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective, according to a national poll released Friday, Aug. 11, by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo