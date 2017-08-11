Peru expels Venezuela ambassador as pressure on Maduro grows

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, addresses Constitutional Assembly members during a special session at National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, where images of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, right, and the country's independence hero Simon Bolivar are featured. The new constitutional assembly has declared itself as the superior body to all other governmental institutions, including the opposition-controlled congress. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo