Grain mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:20 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 3.40 cents at $4.37 a bushel; Sept corn was up .60 cent at $3.58 a bushel; Sept oats lost 2.60 cents at $2.6320 a bushel while August soybeans was up 1.20 cents to $9.32 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .55 cent higher at $1.0940 a pound; August feeder cattle gained .35 cent at $1.4153 a pound; August lean hogs was .18 cent higher at $.8463 a pound.

