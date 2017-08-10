Business

City, National Weather Service at odds over new water tower

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 2:23 AM

BRANDON, Miss.

A Mississippi city and the National Weather Service are divided over plans to build a water tower that could affect weather coverage.

WAPT-TV reports the weather service uses Doppler radar on the City of Brandon to track rain and thunderstorms, but Mayor Butch Lee says the city needs this high elevation to add a water tower.

The mayor has two proposed sites: one near the Doppler radar and another near Highway 471. Weather service officials say the proposed 630-foot (192-meter) tower will create black zones, blocking weather coverage.

The city has lined up financing for the tower, but has not indicated when they could make the final decision. Bill Parker with the NWS says the city is in talks with the weather service to mitigate the impact on radar.

