FILE - This Nov. 22, 2016, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. A suspected wartime bomb was dug up at Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, a construction site near the wrecked complex. The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., said that a worker spotted the suspected bomb early Thursday while digging the ground at a parking lot about 1 kilometer
FILE - This Nov. 22, 2016, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. A suspected wartime bomb was dug up at Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, a construction site near the wrecked complex. The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., said that a worker spotted the suspected bomb early Thursday while digging the ground at a parking lot about 1 kilometer 0.6 mile) north of the reactors destroyed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
FILE - This Nov. 22, 2016, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. A suspected wartime bomb was dug up at Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, a construction site near the wrecked complex. The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., said that a worker spotted the suspected bomb early Thursday while digging the ground at a parking lot about 1 kilometer 0.6 mile) north of the reactors destroyed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Business

Suspected WWII-era bomb dug up near Fukushima nuke plant

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 2:48 AM

TOKYO

A suspected wartime bomb was dug up at Thursday a construction site near the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant complex.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., said that a worker spotted the suspected bomb early Thursday while digging the ground at a parking lot about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) north of the reactors destroyed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

TEPCO said that 200 meters (200 yards) around the site was closed off, far enough not to affect the delicate plant decommissioning work.

Officials said the rusty object was about 85 centimeters (33 inches) long and 15 centimeters (6 inches) wide. A military unit was headed to the site.

The area was home to a wartime airport that was targeted by U.S. fire bombings, TEPCO said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video