Roundtable to highlight development at Baltimore's BioPark

Business leaders will hold be holding a discussion on economic development advancements at Baltimore's BioPark.
It's being held Thursday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore's growing community of emerging and high-growth life science companies and research centers.
Sen. Ben Cardin is scheduled to attend and take a tour of the BioPark.
Participants will discuss recent accomplishments in the scientific and economic development arenas. Cardin will hear directly from leaders about prospects and impediments to continued growth.
The senator is scheduled to talk about potentially significant ramifications for Maryland institutions as a result of the federal health care and budget debates.
Comments