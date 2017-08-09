Business

Roundtable to highlight development at Baltimore's BioPark

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 11:46 PM

BALTIMORE

Business leaders will hold be holding a discussion on economic development advancements at Baltimore's BioPark.

It's being held Thursday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore's growing community of emerging and high-growth life science companies and research centers.

Sen. Ben Cardin is scheduled to attend and take a tour of the BioPark.

Participants will discuss recent accomplishments in the scientific and economic development arenas. Cardin will hear directly from leaders about prospects and impediments to continued growth.

The senator is scheduled to talk about potentially significant ramifications for Maryland institutions as a result of the federal health care and budget debates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video