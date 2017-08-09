Business

Pilot injured when small homemade plane crashes

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 11:23 PM

TOWER CITY, Pa.

Officials say a pilot was injured at a Pennsylvania airport when he crashed while flying a small plane he had built himself.

The plane went down shortly after taking off from the Bendigo Airport near Tower City on Wednesday. Officials say the 60-year-old pilot was awake and talking before being flown to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. No one else was onboard.

An airport manager says the small wooden plane was the second built by the pilot. He says the plane had approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video