New Hampshire Sam's Club location to close

A Sam's Club location in New Hampshire has announced it will soon close.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ww5lEy ) the Sam's Club in Manchester on Wednesday announced it will close Aug. 18. Officials say 130 people work at the Manchester store.
According to a statement by Sam's Club, workers will be given at least 60 days paid notice. Employees who are eligible will also receive severance pay and benefits.
New Hampshire has activated its rapid response team to help with the transition. State officials say they will direct workers to upcoming job fairs in Nashua and Concord and disseminate information about job training.
