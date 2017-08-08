Asian stocks lower as US-North Korea nuclear tensions rise

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 8, 2015, file photo, Federal Hall's George Washington statue stands near the flag-covered pillars of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock indexes edged lower in early trading Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, pulling back from the market’s most recent record highs. Health care and consumer-focused companies were among the biggest laggards. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Banks and utilities had some of the biggest gains. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo