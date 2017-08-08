Could voting fraud panel create an easy target for hackers?

FILE - In this May 2, 2012 file photo, Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler presents arguments at the testimony table in favor of HB209, in the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information. Schedler, a Republican, said last month that “the release of private information creates a tremendous breach of trust with voters who work hard to protect themselves against identity fraud.” But in a statement this week, the Republican said he is not deeply worried about how the data the state is sharing will be guarded. “Because this data is public information, we have limited concerns regarding sharing it with the commission in terms of how it is housed,” he said. The Advocate via AP, File Travis Spradling