Ex-Fiat Chrysler financial analyst pleads guilty in scheme

This Aug. 4, 2017 photo Jerome Durden leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit. The former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst who federal prosecutors say helped illegally funnel worker training funds over a number of years has pleaded guilty in the case. Durden entered the pleas Tuesday, Aug. 8 in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor to charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and failure to file a tax return. As part of a plea agreement, he faces up to 37 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12. Detroit News via AP John T. Greilick