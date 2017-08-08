Business

Ralph Lauren beats 1Q profit forecasts

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 5:37 AM

NEW YORK

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $59.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

Ralph Lauren shares have declined 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has declined 19 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UM tight end Chris Herndon

UM tight end Chris Herndon 2:09

UM tight end Chris Herndon
Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:06

Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles
Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter 4:23

Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter

View More Video