This Monday, May 15, 2017, photo, shows a CVS pharmacy sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. CVS Health reports earnings, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Alan Diaz AP Photo

Business

CVS Health tops 2Q forecasts, narrows 2017 guidance

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer

agosto 08, 2017 4:16 AM

CVS Health's second-quarter earnings rose 19 percent to top Wall Street expectations, and the nation's second-largest drugstore chain also narrowed its 2017 forecast.

The company said Tuesday it now expects adjusted earnings of $5.83 to $5.93 per share in 2017, compared to its previous forecast for $5.77 to $5.93 per share.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $5.87 per share in 2017, according to FactSet.

In the quarter, CVS Health earned about $1.1 billion, with adjusted results coming in at $1.33 per share. Revenue climbed 4 percent to $45.68 billion.

Analysts forecast earnings of $1.31 per share on $45.35 billion in revenue.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, runs 9,700 retail locations and also processes more than a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefits manager.

