11 Democrats vie in Detroit-area state House primary

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 2:37 AM

DETROIT

Eleven Democrats are vying for a spot in the Michigan House of Representatives that opened up with the resignation of a lawmaker who pleaded guilty in a loan fraud case.

Two Republicans also are running in Tuesday's special primary in the 1st House District, which includes Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Shores and a portion of Detroit. It's a heavily Democratic seat, so the Democrat who wins will be favored in November's special general election.

Democratic former Rep. Brian Banks resigned just a month into his third term as part of a plea deal.

Candidates running to succeed him include Pamela Sossi, an attorney who finished second to Banks in the 2016 Democratic primary.

