Coming to you from a Cairo village: Egypt's first minicar

In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 photo, Egyptian entrepreneur Ahmed Saeed el-Feki, who hopes to reshape the country's auto-mobile industry with his new minicar, poses for a photograph inside a workshop in the village of Kerdasa, not far from the Giza Pyramids, greater Cairo, Egypt. El-Feki’s golf-cart looking minicar is different in design and mechanical efficiency from the Chinese Tuk Tuk, a three-wheeled motorized vehicle used as a taxi, which is popular in Egypt. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo