Police: Conductor hit after falling from train

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 11:05 PM

WALTHAM, Mass.

Transit police in Massachusetts say a conductor was seriously hurt when he was hit by his own train after falling onto the tracks during a safety check.

Police say the commuter train was going about 15 miles per hour as it pulled into a station near Brandeis University in Waltham on Monday. They say the conductor was checking to see if anyone was standing too close to the platform edge when he lost his footing and fell.

The 29-year-old conductor, whose name was not released, was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

