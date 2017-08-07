Business

Malaysia launches inquiry over forex losses under Mahathir

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 10:15 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Malaysia's government has launched an inquiry into massive foreign exchange losses by the central bank more than two decades ago, in a probe that could lead to criminal prosecution for former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Opposition leaders slammed the inquiry as a political ploy to discredit Mahathir just months after he set up a new political party. He leads an opposition coalition aimed at ousting Prime Minister Najib Razak in general elections due in mid-2018.

Mahathir, 92, led the country for 22 years before stepping down in 2003.

A six-member Royal Commission of Inquiry meeting for the first time Tuesday said it will investigate how much the central bank lost in currency trading in the 1990s and determine if there was a cover-up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video