Kuster discussing workforce development with college leaders

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is joining students, college administrators and business leaders in Concord to discuss workforce development needs.
Kuster, a Democrat, has introduced the Workforce Development Investment Act, which would create tax incentives to encourage companies to partner with education providers to develop workforce training programs for skills that are in demand within their community or region.
She is being joined Tuesday by local students, business leaders, and administrators from Granite State College and NHTI-Concord's Community College, among others.
