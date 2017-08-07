Ohio to manage city of Toledo's annual audit

An Ohio city's annual audit will be handled by the state instead of a private firm for the first time in decades after the discovery that the city illegally commingled funds for years.
The Ohio auditor's spokesman tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2vwZwsQ ) newspaper that the firm Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co. was pulled from the Toledo audit contract.
Ben Marrison says it "made no sense" to duplicate the work after city officials asked their office to conduct an audit. Marrison says the audit is expected to cost more than $180,000.
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson asked the state to intervene last month after a retired Ohio Supreme Court justice found finance officials commingled funds, leading to uncertainty over the city's finances.
The Blade reports auditing firm representatives couldn't be reached for comment.
