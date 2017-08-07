Business

Ohio to manage city of Toledo's annual audit

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 9:24 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio

An Ohio city's annual audit will be handled by the state instead of a private firm for the first time in decades after the discovery that the city illegally commingled funds for years.

The Ohio auditor's spokesman tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2vwZwsQ ) newspaper that the firm Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co. was pulled from the Toledo audit contract.

Ben Marrison says it "made no sense" to duplicate the work after city officials asked their office to conduct an audit. Marrison says the audit is expected to cost more than $180,000.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson asked the state to intervene last month after a retired Ohio Supreme Court justice found finance officials commingled funds, leading to uncertainty over the city's finances.

The Blade reports auditing firm representatives couldn't be reached for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center 1:14

Making an acai bowl at The Refuel Center
Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock 1:09

Renegade Brewing Supplies in Turlock
Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more 0:41

Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more

View More Video