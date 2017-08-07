Business

Luggage products company plans US headquarters in Indiana

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 5:43 AM

GREENWOOD, Ind.

A global manufacturer and distributor of luggage products plans to locate its U.S. headquarters in central Indiana.

The state announced Monday that IT Luggage will invest nearly $1.8 million to renovate a facility in Greenwood to house its U.S. corporate, finance, logistics and distribution operations. IT Luggage gets its name from International Traveler, a luggage brand.

Plans call for the England-based business, which established a presence in central Indiana in 2003, to open the U.S. headquarters office this fall. IT Luggage plans to hire for customer service, finance, warehouse and logistics positions, creating up to 15 new jobs by 2021.

