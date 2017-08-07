Business

Gas prices on the rise in northern New England

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are on the rise in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of New Hampshire gas stations shows the average price of gas went up 3.5 cents last week, to $2.30 a gallon. The price in Maine went up 2.5 cents to $2.37 a gallon. In Vermont, it went up 2.1 cents, averaging $2.36 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average increased 2.1 cents to $2.33 per gallon. That's an increase of 7.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

