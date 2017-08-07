Gas prices on the rise in northern New England

Gas prices are on the rise in northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy.com survey of New Hampshire gas stations shows the average price of gas went up 3.5 cents last week, to $2.30 a gallon. The price in Maine went up 2.5 cents to $2.37 a gallon. In Vermont, it went up 2.1 cents, averaging $2.36 a gallon.
Elsewhere, the national average increased 2.1 cents to $2.33 per gallon. That's an increase of 7.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Comments