Mushroom production workshop offered in Talcott

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 4:09 AM

INSTITUTE, W.Va.

West Virginia State University Extension Service is offering a free workshop on culinary mushroom production.

The program is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sprouting Farms Appalachian Croft, Resource and Training Center in Talcott. Indoor and outdoor growing methods for culinary mushroom will be covered.

Extension Agent Brad Cochran says either in hardwood forests or at an indoor production site, opportunities are strong for mushroom production in West Virginia.

Reserve a place by calling (304) 445-5538 or emailing admin@sproutingfarms.org.

